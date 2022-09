Tensions were high as Drew tries to go 2/2 in NFL Guests on Wednesday’s show but they came through nicely. Terrell Edmunds talks about the Steelers being able to shut out the noise that surrounds the QB Drama. Jelani Woods talks about the childhood dream of catching a TD pass from Matt Ryan being fulfilled. Dr. Ben Ferry of Liberty Mountain Medical Group talks on the latest injuries around the country. Plus, Alan York on the Flames preparing for the Monarchs of ODU.