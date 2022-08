The Sportsline returns after another tragic passing in the world of sports, we pay homage to the late- Vin Scully. We chat with Coach Dave McGinnis on what is going on in Nashville and how Malik Willis is coming along. Jake Russell of the Washington Post joins to talk about the fall from grace the Nationals have had since their 2019 World Series. Plus, Daryl Robertson joins to talk about how he feels about taking over the coaching job of his alma mater.