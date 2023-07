On this Crosswhite Athletic Club Tuesday edition of The Sportsline, Steve Sands of NBC’s golf coverage joins us to preview the British Open from Royal Liverpool, Brad Spielberger of PFF on the current state of running backs in the NFL, and Bob Pockrass of FOX on NASCAR’s northern swing (which heads to Pocono) and if Martin Truex could retire + the Earth Right Roofing guys join in-studio.