On this classic edition of The Sportsline, GolfBet’s Will Gray joins live from Pinehurst to give his round two impressions on the U.S. Open, Brett Friedlander of Saturday Road recaps UNC’s walk-off 9th inning victory over UVA in the College World Series, “Frank the Caddie” made his long awaited return to the show, this Historian talks jerks + tampons, and Last Call puts a bow on an all-time great week.