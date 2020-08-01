Thousands without power after storm; car crash causes another 1500 outages

Appalachian Power officials say thousands of people in the Lynchburg area remain without power after yesterday’s heavy thunderstorm that downed trees and power lines. Teresa Hall with Appalachian Power says they’ve brought in workers from around the region but it may be tomorrow night before before everyone’s power is back on.

About 15-hundred Lynchburg residents were without power this morning after a car crashed into a light pole in the Sandusky neighborhood. It happened just before 4am. Police say the driver fled the scene. The passenger was treated for injuries on scene and released. That crash remains under investigation.