UVA shooting suspect in custody; three football players killed

The man accused of fatally shooting three UVA football players and injured two others on campus last night is in custody. Authorities say 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was caught this morning in Henrico County. He’s a UVa student and former football player. Authorities say the shooting happened on a bus that was returning from a field trip.

Longo SAYS THE SUSPECT NEVER REPORTED THE VIOLATION … EVEN THOUGH HE WAS REQUIRED TO. They haven’t released a motive.

He’s still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Classes are canceled.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes.

UVAPD says the suspect may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag: TWX3580.