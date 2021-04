Three Lynchburg police officers were slightly injured when two police cars crashed Saturday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Biltmore and Fort Avenues. Police were responding to a call with their emergency lights and sirens activated. The three officers were treated for minor injuries. This marks was the second collision in a week between Lynchburg police vehicles. One officer was treated for minor injuries after Thursday’s crash involving two city police vehicles.