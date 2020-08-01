UPDATE: Two shooting incidents in Lynchburg; two people injured; all city schools delayed dismissal

Update:

LATEST: Lynchburg Police say two people were injured in the first of two shootings this afternoon that have resulted in ALL Lynchburg City Schools delaying their dismissals. Just before 2pm, Police received reports of shots fired in the area of Pierce and 12th Streets; soon after, two gunshot victims arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital. They’re in stable condition. EC Glass High School, RS Payne and Dunbar Middle School were put on lockout as a precaution. A lockout means nobody is allowed in or out of the building. Shortly after 2pm, police received reports of shots fired near Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road, but no injuries were reported. No word on whether police have any suspects. School officials say they will keep parents updated on when all the schools will be dismissed. All after school activities have been canceled.

Police have closed off the area of 12th and Pierce Streets to traffic until further notice and they’re asking motorists to stay away from the area.

Earlier this month, a man was shot in the leg on Pierce Street.

We don’t have any word yet on the condition of the two victims in this latest shooting or if any suspects are in custody. Again, all Lynchburg City Schools are delaying their dismissals today.

