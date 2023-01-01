Three people killed in 2-car collision in Campbell County

Virginia State Police haven’t released the identities of three people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred at 4 p.m. on Route 682 near Route 711. Two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Route 682 when they collided head-on in the westbound lane. The impact sent one of the vehicles into the guardrail and down into a ravine. The two drivers and a passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene. State police are notifying the next of kin.

