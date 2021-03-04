Three teenagers shot in Va. Beach; police union calls for more officers

Police in Virginia Beach say three teenagers were shot—one of them fatally – in a shooting in Virginia Beach Saturday night. Two men, who are ages 18 and 20, have been arrested It happened one week after two people were killed and several people were injured during a spate of shootings along the city’s oceanfront. The president of the police union in Virginia Beach has warned that the city needs to hire or more officers to prevent more violent incidents. Brian Luciano says the department is down 100 officers. Virginia Beach Mayor Bob Dyer said the police chief is going to be bolstering personnel with more police officers at the oceanfront.