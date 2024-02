53rd District Delegate, Tim Griffin, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about his impression of Richmond halfway through his first General Assembly session, his abortion bill that was rejected, does Virginia seem to be moving in a Pro-Choice state, the arena bill for the Capitals and Wizards, marijuana legalization, does he support reversing the ban on skill games, will they get out of their session on time or have to be called back, and more.