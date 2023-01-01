TobyMac, Marcio Rubio among Liberty University’s fall convocation speakers

Liberty University students start classes on Monday, and the fall convocation lineup includes several wellknown guests: Liberty alumnus TobyMac will return to his alma mater on Sept. 8 to share about his faith journey and success in the music industry. On Sept. 1, Jonathan Isaac, a forward with NBA’s Orlando Magic, will share his testimony with students. Florida Senator Marco Rubio will speak on October 11th. The convocation schedule officially begins on Aug. 23 with Liberty’s new president Dondi E. Costi, delivering his first address to the student body.

TOBYMAC, JONATHAN ISAAC, MARCO RUBIO AMONG SPEAKERS TO INSPIRE STUDENTS AT LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CONVOCATION THIS FALL

Lynchburg, VA — Liberty University’s Convocation remains the largest weekly gathering of Christian students in the world. The event features powerful worship, prayer, and inspirational speakers from a wide variety of fields, from business and politics to sports and entertainment. Guests regularly share insight about living for Christ in their respective careers or provide social commentary on important, relevant issues in the world today.

Chancellor Jonathan Falwell announced the Fall 2023 Convocation lineup during Freshman and New Student Convocation on Friday morning in the Liberty Arena.

Among the special guests is one of Liberty’s own — Grammy Award-winning Christian artist and alumnus Toby McKeehan (’88), better known as TobyMac, who will return to his alma mater on Sept. 8 to share about his faith journey and blessings of success in the music industry. McKeehan formed his first band, the popular Christian rap/rock trio dc Talk, with Liberty classmates Michael Tait and Kevin Max. The seven-time Grammy winner released his ninth studio album last year, “Life After Death,” a personal journey through grief after losing his 21-year-old son Truett in 2019.

On Sept. 1, Jonathan Isaac, a forward with NBA’s Orlando Magic, will share his testimony with students. Isaac was drafted sixth overall from Florida State in 2017. He made national headlines in 2020 when he was the first player in the NBA bubble (a quarantined facility during the COVID-19 pandemic) to stand during the national anthem while his teammates and opposing players kneeled in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Isaac’s faith has also carried him through an agonizing injury that sidelined him for 904 days. In speaking about his rehabilitation, Isaac cited his faith in countless interviews and attributed his return to the court to God’s healing.

Another outspoken believer in the world of sports is David Pollack, a former analyst on the ESPN college football program “College Gameday,” who will be speaking in Convocation on Oct. 20. The three-time All-American linebacker from the University of Georgia was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005, but a career-ending neck injury in his second season led him to turn to broadcasting.

Among the scholars and authors to offer their insight this fall is Rosaria Butterfield, who will be returning to Convocation for a third time on Nov. 10 during College for a Weekend (CFAW). Butterfield is a former English professor at Syracuse University whose life was changed after meeting a nearby pastor and discovering Christ, leaving her lesbian lifestyle behind.

“This fall semester, we are excited to welcome so many great speakers from around the world to Liberty University,” Falwell said. “Every Convocation speaker knows our mission, Training Champions for Christ, and will offer key insights on how to fulfill that mission. Convocation is a long-held tradition at Liberty, and our guests will bring biblical truth and spiritual encouragement to our students.”

The schedule officially begins on Aug. 23 with President Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Dondi E. Costin, Ph.D., delivering his first address to the student body since assuming his position as Liberty’s sixth president on July 1.

[See the full schedule below. Dates and speakers are subject to change; for updates, visit the Office of Spiritual Development webpage.]

Many of the scheduled speakers have devoted their lives to preaching the Word of God and caring for His people, including pastor and author Tony Evans, senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, who will deliver the message on Nov. 3 during a special Homecoming Convocation. Other spiritual leaders in the lineup include Dr. Billy Kim & The Korean Children’s Choir (9/27), North American Mission Board Next Gen Director Shane Pruitt (10/25), Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Al Mohler (11/1), and Louie Giglio, pastor of Passion City Church and founder of the Passion movement (12/1).

Convocation is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST in the Vines Center and is open to the entire student body. Most of the events are streamed live on Liberty’s YouTube channel, Liberty’s main Facebook page and the Office of Spiritual Development Facebook page.

Fall 2023 Convocation Schedule

8/23 – President Dondi Costin

8/25 – Local Church Emphasis Day

Dhati Lewis, lead pastor and church planter of Blueprint Church in Atlanta and president of the Send Network with the North American Mission Board, will give a keynote address followed by a panel featuring two local pastors, Jonge Tate with Bedrock Community Church (Bedford, Va.) and James Hobson with Hill City Community Church (Lynchburg), and moderator Dr. Troy Temple, dean of Liberty’s John W. Rawlings School of Divinity.

8/30 – Michelle Norwood and her son, Hunter, CEO of A Little Something Extra Ice Cream

Hunter has Down syndrome, as do other employees who serve as Ice Cream Specialists. The Norwoods travel around the country with their inspirational ice cream truck business, which has been featured in numerous local and national stories and TV programs, including “Fox & Friends.”

9/1 – Jonathan Isaac, NBA athlete (Orlando Magic)

Isaac will meet with the Flames Basketball team during his visit to campus

9/6 – Granger Smith, country music star

Smith recently left behind 24 years of touring to pursue the ministry. He will be promoting his book about the tragedy of losing his 3-year-old son, River, and God’s grace through suffering.

9/8 – TobyMac, Q&A with Grammy Award-winning artist

9/13 – Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West, former Congressman

Virginia Del. Kathy Byron and Virginia State Sen. Steve Newman will also be speaking

9/15 – Tony Merida, Lead Pastor, Imago Dei Church and Executive Vice President of Acts29

Merida will also be participating in a Prayer Forum hosted by the LU Shepherd office on Sept. 14.

9/20 – Q&A with “Ordinary Angels” movie producers, directors

From the makers of ‘Jesus Revolution,’ ‘Ordinary Angels’ opens in theaters on Oct. 13 and is based on the true story of Sharon Stevens, a small-town Kentucky hairdresser who rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill young daughter. A special showing will take place at Lynchburg’s Regal River Ridge theater on Sept. 21. Pastor Dave Stone, portrayed in the movie, will also join the Q&A.

9/22 – College for a Weekend — Gabe Lyons, President of THINQ Media; worship with Tauren Wells

Gabe Lyons will be speaking on the impact of AI. Wells is a Christian musical artist, formerly the lead vocalist for Royal Tailor.

9/27 – Global Focus Week — Dr. Billy Kim, evangelist/humanitarian, and The Korean Children’s Choir

9/29 – Global Focus Week — Jonathan Almonte, a Compassion International alumni

10/4 – Dane Ortlund, pastor/author, Naperville Presbyterian Church, Naperville, Ill.

10/6 – Nancy Pearcey, author and scholar in residence at Houston Christian University

10/11 – Marco Rubio, United States Senator from Florida

Rubio will also take part in the School of Business’ CEO Summit

10/13 – FALL BREAK

10/18 – Sam Chan, author/evangelist

10/20 – David Pollack, college football analyst

10/25 – Shane Pruitt, Next Gen Director – North American Mission Board (NAMB)

10/27 – Jaelene Daniels, former professional soccer player, U.S. Women’s National Team

11/1 – Al Mohler, president, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

11/3 – (Homecoming) Tony Evans, Senior Pastor, Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

11/8 – Robert Madu, Lead Pastor, Social Dallas

11/10 – (College for a Weekend) Rosaria Butterfield, author/professor; worship with Allie Paige

11/15 – Lauren & KB McAfee, Stand for Life

11/17 – Kristen Ivy, President of Orange/co-founder of The Phase Project

11/22 – THANKSGIVING BREAK

11/24 – THANKSGIVING BREAK

11/29 – Hymnology Convo, highlighting the history and beauty of the hymns

12/1 – Advent Convo — Louie Giglio & Passion