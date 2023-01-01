Tommy Kelly Talks Current State of Lynchburg Republican Party

President of the Hill City Young Republicans, Tommy Kelly, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about what the organization does, what happened at the LRCC Meeting this week, why he was removed from the meeting before the vote, being against the Censure of Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, is the party chair choosing sides, are most of these problems continuing because of the mayor vote, does he support the MEI resolution that is being put forward, has Bob Good played any role in the problems, and more.