Tommy Vaughan from Central Technology Solutions joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the Crowdstrike Software Update failure that took out over 8 million computers last week, are all of the computers going to be able to get back to normal and is the process taking longer than expected, does he think that Crowdstrike put the software out before testing it fully, will this give bad actors another thing they can do for cyber attacks, and more.