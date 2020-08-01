Traci Blido will lead local workforce development board

Traci Blido has been named Director of Central Virginia Workforce Development Board. For the past 10 years she has served as the Economic Development Director for Bedford County, where she spearheaded efforts to attract more than $100 million in business investments. Blido plans to work closely with educators and economic developers to meet the labor force needs of the region and address post-pandemic worker shortages. Blido was selected from more than 50 applicants.

Here is the news release from the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board:

Traci Blido Named Director of Central Virginia Workforce Development Board

A well-known name in the Central Virginia business community has been selected to lead the region’s

workforce development efforts.

The Central Virginia Workforce Development Board voted Tuesday to name Traci Blido as its next

Workforce Development Director, following a nationwide search that attracted more than 50 highly

qualified applicants. Blido will officially begin her new role on July 1, 2021.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our region’s industries and job seekers in this new capacity,”

said Blido. I believe my economic development background will help as we identify what is needed to

further grow a qualified and skilled workforce, and help people gain more earning power overall.”

Blido joins the board with an extensive background of work related to economic expansion and talent

recruitment. For the past 10 years she has served as the Economic Development Director for Bedford

County, where she spearheaded efforts to attract more than $100 million in business investments for

the locality. Prior to her role in Bedford County, Blido served in communications and project

management roles for Ericsson, Inc., Georgia Pacific, and the organization now known as the Central

Virginia Planning District Commission.

“Traci has a successful track record in the business community of our region, has strong managerial

experience and an excellent communications and public relations background,” said Nat Marshall, chair

of the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board.

Blido plans to work closely with educators, economic developers, and workforce development entities

to meet the fast-growing labor force needs of the region and address post-pandemic worker shortages.

She also looks forward to promoting the region’s unique workforce assets.

“We have a great story to tell about what we are already doing in this region to address workforce

needs and we must collaborate further to address areas that are still in need,” Blido said. “I appreciate

this opportunity to be an active part of how our region will prosper and remain competitive through a

qualified workforce.”

ABOUT THE CENTRAL VIRGINIA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

The Central Virginia Workforce Development Board is the designated regional convener and administrative entity that coordinates workforce

training and career services in the greater Lynchburg, Virginia area through federal funding from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act

(WIOA). The total cost of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Adult, Dislocated Worker and Youth programs is $1,151,056.

100% is funded through a U. S. Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration grant (#AA-34799-20-55-A-51) made to the City

of Lynchburg on behalf of the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board by the pass-through entity, the Virginia Community College

System. No costs of this program are financed by nongovernmental sources. The Central Virginia Workforce Development Board is an equal

opportunity employer/program. TDD: VA Relay Center: 711 or 1-800-828-1120.