Tractor trailer crash closes Route 29 near Brown’s Mill Road

Both lanes of Route 29 near Brown's Mill Road in Campbell County are closed at this hour and traffic is being detoured — while crews clean up after a tractor trailer accident. Officials say the truck carrying resin overturned in the southbound lane, and a small fuel leak is being addressed. There's no danger to the public. Southbound traffic on Route 29 is being detoured to Route 24; and then back to 29. Northbound: Route 29 to Gladys Road; Crews say cleanup efforts will continue throughout the day.

Press Release – Campbell County Officials Report Tractor Trailer Incident Blocking Route 29 – Traffic Detoured

Campbell County Officials report a tractor trailer carrying resin has overturned. Both north and southbound lanes of Route 29 near Brown’s Mill Road are closed, with no danger to the public indicated. A small fuel leak was identified and is being addressed.

VDOT is detouring traffic through the following routes:

Southbound: Route 29 to Route 24; to Leesville Road; to Goodman’s Crossing: to Lynch Mill; back to Route 29

Northbound: Route 29 to Gladys Road; to Long Island Road; to 501 N; to Brown’s Mill; to Wisecarver Road, to Calohan Road; and back to Route 29

Campbell County Public Safety teams, Evington Fire Department, Rustburg Fire Department, Altavista Fire Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, VDEM, Virginia State Police, and private companies are assisting on-scene and clean-up efforts will continue throughout the day.

The driver of the truck has treated by EMS and released.

