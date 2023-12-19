Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop on Red House Road in the Gladys area of Campbell County yesterday. Sheriff’s deputies found 45 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and more than 16-hundred dollars in cash in the vehicle. 56-year-old Wesley Thompson Martin of Appomattox and 46-year-old Jessica Rebekah Campbell of Michigan are charged with possessing and intending to distribute Methamphetamine. More charges are pending.

Traffic Stop leads to drug arrests

On December 19, 2023, Campbell County Deputies along with K-9 Sepp, conducted a traffic stop on Red House Road in the Gladys area of Campbell County. During the stop, approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and $1,681 in cash were seized.

As a result of the investigation 56-year-old Wesley Thompson Martin of Appomattox and 46-year-old Jessica Rebekah Campbell of Michigan, were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Additional charges are forthcoming.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Central VA Drug and Gang Task Force and the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Any further information for this case will be sent out as an addendum to this press release.