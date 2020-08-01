Traffic stop yields fentanyl, cash; Evington woman arrested

An Evington woman is behind bars after a traffic stop yesterday in the 73-hundred block of Wards Rd, near Goldy’s Truck Stop. The Campbell County Sheriff’s office found 50 packets of Fentanyl and $1,653.00 in cash and arrested 30-year-old Tawny Desirae Larlee of Evington. She’s charged with Possession with the intent to distribute and is being held without bond.

On May 25th, 2023, The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 7300 Block of Wards Rd, near Goldy’s Truck Stop.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 50 packets of Fentanyl and $1,653.00 in cash.

After a brief investigation, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators and a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit arrested 30-year-old Tawny Desirae Larlee of Evington.

Larlee was charged with Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute.

She is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.