Head baseball coach for the defending national champion Lynchburg Hornets, Travis Beazley joins The Sportsline to discuss their 2024 playoff run, including how they hope to continue their current win streak into another run at the Division III World Series, on why they have not been thinking much about the fact that they are trying to repeat, and how things have changed with the reversal of roles between himself and former head coach (now associate head coach) Lucas Jones.