TRBC’s Virginia Christmas Spectacular Dec. 9 -11

Come experience the splendor of Christmas as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For 51 years, we have celebrated the birth and hope of Jesus through this incredible production, and this year is no exception.

Join us for one of five shows on December 9 -11, 2022 for a production filled with an uplifting music, dazzling lights, hundreds of musicians, dancers, performers, and a 37 foot Christmas tree!

There are five performances in the Thomas Road Worship Center:

Friday, December 9 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 10 at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 11 at 4:00 PM

Mark your calendars now to make Thomas Road’s Virginia Christmas Spectacular a part of your Christmas celebration. for tickets: trbc.org/VCS