Candidate for City Council, Treney Tweedy, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about where the Lynchburg tax money should go and if any of it should go back to the taxpayers, Lynchburg transportation infrastructure, investing in schools, Elected School Boards and whether or not she supports it, is Lynchburg ready for any sort of cyber attack, how Lynchburg is dealing with increased crime, something that she would change about Lynchburg, and more.