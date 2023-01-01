Truck carrying turkeys overturns in Amherst County

Virginia State Police say a truck full of turkeys overturned on Route 29 in Amherst County around 9am yesterday. The truck’s driver, 46-year-old Michael W. Kimble of North Carolina received minor injuries. He’s charged with reckless driving. The truck was hauling several hundred live turkeys and several of them escaped into the nearby woods. Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies and area fire and rescue squads helped state police round up all escaped turkeys.

Here is more information from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred Dec. 4, 2023, at 9:05 a.m. on Route 29/N. Amherst Highway near Kintyre Lane.

A tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the highway, struck the guardrail and overturned.

The driver, Michael W. Kimble, 46, of North Carolina, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Kimble was cited for reckless driving.

The tractor-trailer was hauling several hundred live turkeys. Several of the turkeys escaped into the nearby woods following the crash. With the assistance of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and multiple area fire and rescue squads, state police were able to round up all escaped turkeys. The turkeys were then transported from the scene.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was also notified of the incident.