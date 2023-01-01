TSA stops man with loaded gun in backpack at Lynchburg Regional Airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Virginia man started the new year on the wrong foot when he was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Lynchburg Regional Airport with a loaded gun among his carry-on items.

TSA officers prevented the Hurt, Va., man from bringing his 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets onto his flight on Monday, Jan. 1.

When the firearm alarmed the X-ray unit, TSA officers asked the man if he had a firearm in his backpack. He responded that he did not have a gun with him, however when the backpack was opened, there sat a loaded gun. The man then told officials that he didn’t realize that his gun was in the backpack.

Lynchburg Regional Airport Police issued a summons for the man to appear in court. He also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“Here is an example of someone who owns a firearm and yet didn’t know where it was,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “His carelessness created a potentially dangerous situation through his own actions. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint. We have no issues with passengers who pack their firearms properly to be transported on their flight.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. Additionally, contacting the respective airline could reveal any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Download the free myTSA app, which has a handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly. Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).