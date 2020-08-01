“Tuition-free college”: CVCC officials discuss financial aid opportunities

Virginia’s community colleges are calling it a “game changer”:  the state budget includes money for G3 scholarships.    G3 stands for Get a skill, Get a job, Get ahead.  The scholarships are available to eligible students seeking certifications and degrees that will lead to an in-demand job.   Chris Bryant with Central Virginia Community College says that can make college tuition-free: 

CVCC is holding an Express Registration Day Saturday, August 21st.  The fall semeseter begins Monday.  The website is centralvirginia.edu 