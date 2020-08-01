“Tuition-free college”: CVCC officials discuss financial aid opportunities

Virginia’s community colleges are calling it a “game changer”: the state budget includes money for G3 scholarships. G3 stands for Get a skill, Get a job, Get ahead. The scholarships are available to eligible students seeking certifications and degrees that will lead to an in-demand job. Chris Bryant with Central Virginia Community College says that can make college tuition-free:

CVCC is holding an Express Registration Day Saturday, August 21st. The fall semeseter begins Monday. The website is centralvirginia.edu