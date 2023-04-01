Two For One! April 1

Opera and Orchestra

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Academy Center of the Arts – Historic Theatre

Together on stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY, a thrilling evening of orchestral splendor and songful melody brought to you by Opera on the James and the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra. Double the excitement as TWO organizations and TWO conductors share the performance!

First, orchestral fireworks with Peter Leonard leading the Lynchburg Symphony in famous melodies from Carmen and more. Then the fun increases with David Glover leading the LSO and Opera on the James in Puccini’s hilarious Gianni Schicchi, featuring the beloved aria, O Mio Babbino Caro. It’s TWO SHOWS IN ONE for two hours of music and joy!

Don’t miss this unique, one-time event: two of Central Virginia’s largest performing groups join forces to bring you a double delight!