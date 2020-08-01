Two injured in Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg police say two men were injured in a shooting in the 17-hundred block of Grace Street Saturday night. It happened around 11:20. The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. The victims described a male wearing a surgical mask and grey hoodie, and one victim observed a white vehicle leaving the area at the time. Officers also located a residence and several vehicles that had been shot during the incident. Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

On July 24, 2021, at 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1700-block of Grace Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located two men with a non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. One man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital to receive treatment. The victims described a male wearing a surgical mask and grey hoodie and one victim observed a white vehicle leaving the area at the time of the shooting.



Officers also located a residence and several vehicles that had been shot during the incident.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Sparnroft at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.