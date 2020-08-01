Two injured in Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg police are investigating two malicious wounding last night near Fillmore Street between 16th and 17th Streets. Just after 9:30, police found one man at the scene with a serious gunshot injury. An additional victim was dropped off at Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both are currently in stable condition. Police say a car was shot as well. Anyone with information or video from a doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.

Here is the entire news release from the Lynchburg Police Department:

Malicious Wounding on Fillmore Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating two malicious woundings that occurred near Fillmore Street between 16th and 17th Streets.

On May 20, 2021, at 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the 1600-block of Fillmore Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a serious gunshot injury. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and is currently in stable condition. An additional victim was dropped off at Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition as well.



Officers also located one vehicle that had been shot during the incident.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

###

​