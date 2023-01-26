Two inmates, including double murderer, escape Abingdon jail

Two inmates are on the loose after they escaped from jail in Abingdon yesterday. Authorities say 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson escaped from a recreational yard. Ricketson is serving time for a double homicide. Brown escaped from another jail, in Tennessee, last year. They’re both white men last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly white t-shirts. A picture is at wlni.com Investigators believed the men are traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac SUV that has visible rear-end damage, with Virginia license plates.

If you see them you should call 911 right away. There’s a 5000-dollar reward for information leading to their capture.

Here’s more from the Washington County Sheriff’s office:

UPDATE*** 1/26/2023 5:30 p.m. – a $5000.00 reward each ($10000.00 combined) is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two escapees.

ABINGDON, VA, January 26, 2023 — Around 2:45 p.m. on January 26, 2023, two inmates escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, from a recreational yard. The two inmates being Johnny Shane Brown, age 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, age 31 of Abingdon, Virginia.

Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson is double-homicide convicted murderer.

Brown is described as 182-pound white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is described as a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair.

Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, possibly wearing white t-shirts. It is believed these two subjects are travelling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates of UDZ-6049. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office encourages for anyone who sees either men or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.