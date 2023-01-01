Two local crashes kill Appomattox teen, Rustburg man

Two separate local crashes last Friday resulted in two fatalities. A teenager was killed in a crash in Appomattox County. State Police say 17-year-old Jeremiah L. Tyree of Appomattox was headed south on Double Bridges Road when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned back across the road. Tyree was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt. An 18-year-old male passenger was not injured in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A Rustburg man was killed in a 2-car crash in Campbell County Friday afternoon. State police say 63-year-old Lewis T. Dudley Jr. Was traveling north on Spring Mill Road when his vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, and struck a southbound vehicle driven by 34-year-old Brandon S. Elder of Phenix Virginia. Dudley died at the scene. Elder was not injured.

Here is more information from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Appomattox County. The crash occurred Nov. 3, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. on on Double Bridges Rd., less than a mile south of Pumping Station Rd.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Double Bridges Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned back across the road.

The driver, Jeremiah L. Tyree, 17, of Appomattox, Va., was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

An 18-year-old male passenger was not injured in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Nov. 3, 2023, at 3:50 p.m., on Spring Mill Rd., less than a mile south of Bonniedale Lane.

A 2006 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling north on Spring Mill Rd. As it came into a curve, the minivan ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle overcorrected, crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the Chrysler, Lewis T. Dudley Jr., 63, of Rustburg, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandon S. Elder, 34, of Phenix, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.