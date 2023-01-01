Two men behind bars after meth and drug bust in Lynchburg

Two men are behind bars after Lynchburg police seized meth and guns from two separate locations last week. Police were patrolling hotels in the 1900-block of University Boulevard when their K9 Kairos found four ounces of meth in a room and in a vehicle. Police got a search warrant for a storage unit in the 2700-block of Mayflower Drive where they found a pistol and an AR-style rifle. 36-year-old Mackenzie Criswell of Lynchburg and 23-year-old Joshua Holton of Rustburg were arrested and are both being held without bond.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Officers from the Lynchburg Police Department seized 4 ounces of methamphetamine and guns from two separate locations.

On Monday, August 7th, at 12:16 p.m. Officers were proactively patrolling hotels in the 1900-block of University Boulevard.

K9 Kairos and his handler responded to the scene to perform a scan of a vehicle and room where two individuals were staying. Between the vehicle and room, four ounces of methamphetamine were located and seized.

After finding the narcotics, a search warrant was obtained for a storage unit in the 2700-block of Mayflower Drive. In the unit, officers found and seized a pistol and an AR-style rifle.

Mackenzie Criswell (36) of Lynchburg and Joshua Holton (23) of Rustburg were both arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I/II Substance. Criswell was additionally charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Criswell is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. Charges for Holton: Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.



