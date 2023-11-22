Two pedestrians struck by car in downtown Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police say two adults were hit by a car this morning in the 12-hundred block of Main Street. It happened just before 11am. Police say the two pedestrians crossed over Main Street, without using the cross walk. Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening. Main Street was closed down for a short time. Charges are pending.

Here is more from Lynchburg Police:

Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle on Main Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that occurred on Main Street this morning.

On November 22, 2023, at 10:48am, officers responded to the 1200 block of Main Street for a report of a vehicle that had struck two pedestrians. There were also injuries reported for both adult individuals. Upon arrival, it was determined that the two pedestrians crossed over Main Street, without using the cross walk. Both pedestrians were transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Main Street was closed down for a short time but is now re-opened.

Charges are pending at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Officer J. Farrar with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.