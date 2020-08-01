Two people injured in shooting at Lynchburg’s Miller Park

Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured at Miller Park last night. Police say it happened around 7:20 in the parking lot next to the basketball court. LPD Officer Burns told Andre Whitehead that the two victims suffered non-life threatening wounds:

One person went to the hospital by personal vehicle; another went to a nearby fire station. Police say they’re not seeking any suspects.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Malicious Wounding at Miller Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left two individuals injured in Miller Park tonight.

On March 8, 2023, at 7:22 p.m., LPD officers responded to Miller Park for reports of shots being fired in a parking lot next to the basketball court. After the initial call, an individual arrived via a personal vehicle at Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Another individual arrived at the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Station 6 with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

At this time the LPD is not seeking any suspects. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.