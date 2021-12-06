Two people injured, woman charged in Brookneal shooting

The Campbell County sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Brookneal yesterday. Around 3am, dispatchers received a distress call indicating that two subjects had been shot and injured at a residence on Caroline Avenue. 41-year-old Sherry Marie Wright, of Brookneal, VA has been charged with two (2) counts of malicious wounding, and two (2) counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. She’s being held without bond.

Both victims are in the hospital in stable condition.



