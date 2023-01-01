Two people killed, four injured in Campbell County crash

Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash at the intersection of Lawyers Road and Lynbrook Road in Campbell County Monday night. Police say a car driven by 45-year-old Miseon Shin of Forest ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle headed east on Lawyers Road, causing that vehiceler to overturn. The driver, 35-year-old Zachary E. Edwards of Evington and passenger, 46-year-old Nathaniel W. Hamilton of Dumfries both died from their injuries. Shin and three people in her car including two teenagers were all seriously injured. Shin was charged with reckless driving.

Here is more information from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Sept. 4, 2023, at 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Lawyers Rd. and Lynbrook Rd.

A 2023 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on Lynbrook Rd. when it failed to stop for the posted stop sign. The Honda pulled into the intersection and struck a 2005 GMC Yukon that was traveling east on Lawyers Rd. The impact of the crash caused the GMC to overturn.

The driver of the Honda, Miseon Shin, 45, of Forest, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. A 44-year-old male passenger, a 16-year-old male passenger and a 13-year-old female passenger were all transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. All but one of the passengers was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the GMC, Zachary E. Edwards, 35, of Evington, Va., and passenger, Nathaniel W. Hamilton, 46, of Dumfries, Va., were both transported to Lynchburg General Hospital. Edwards succumbed to his injuries later that same day. Hamilton passed away the next day. Neither one was wearing a seat belt.

Shin was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.