Two people reported missing at Smith Mountain Lake after boat capsizes

PENHOOK, Va. (AP) — Officials say two people were reported missing after a boat capsized on Smith Mountain Lake. WSET-TV reports that Chief Todd Ohlerich with Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire and Rescue said they got a call from bystanders around 3 p.m. Monday reporting that the boat capsized and people were in the water. Ohlerich says crews searched near the Anthony Ford boat ramp until 9 p.m., when the search was suspended due to darkness and the safety of the divers. The search resumed Tuesday morning with more boats being deployed. Tim Dooley of Conservation Police says they’re searching for two people, but law enforcement hasn’t said whether they are juveniles or adults.