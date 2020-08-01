Two suspects in custody, four more sought after armed robbery and car crash

Lynchburg Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 700-block of Grady Street yesterday. Police say six armed men attacked two people, then crashed a stolen car before running away. Police caught two of them with the help of a K-9 Unit. The victims were treated at the hospital.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Armed Robbery on Grady Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 700-block of Grady Street this afternoon.

On February 9, 2022 at 3:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700-block of Grady Street in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims reported they were attacked by six male suspects armed with handguns. The suspects also attempted to steal a car which crashed in the same area and they subsequently fled on foot. Two of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers and they are in custody at this time.

The two victims sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and both were treated at Lynchburg General Hospital.

The LPD K9 Unit assisted in the initial investigation which has since been turned over to detectives in the LPD Criminal Investigations Division. Charges are pending as more information becomes available.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.