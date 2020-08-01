University of Lynchburg announces in-person graduation for classes of ’20 and ’21

The University of Lynchburg will offer in-person graduation ceremonies for this year’s graduating Class of 2021, as well as last year’s Class of 2020. The University announced the change after Governor Northam eased restrictions on gatherings.

Previous planning included a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020 to limit travel to campus. Under the new, tentative plan, all graduates may invite two ticketed guests.

As it stands now, the university will hold several ceremonies over the course of three days, May 20-22. Specific times for the various ceremonies will be announced on April 1.

Here is the entire article from the University of Lynchburg:

The University of Lynchburg announced today that it has reconsidered prior graduation plans. Due to recent changes in directives from the Virginia governor’s office, Lynchburg will be able to hold in-person ceremonies for this year’s graduating Class of 2021, as well as last year’s Class of 2020.

Previous planning included a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020 to limit travel to campus. Under the new, tentative plan, all graduates may invite two ticketed guests.

While plans aren’t final until April 1, President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar said in an email Thursday that the Commencement Committee wanted to give families as much time as possible to plan ahead.

“We wanted to reach out with the tentative schedule so that you may plan for your travel to Lynchburg,” she said.

While limits on gatherings have eased significantly, several ceremonies are needed to accommodate all of the graduates and their families. They will be held over the course of three days, May 20-22. Specific times for the various ceremonies will be announced on April 1.

Class of 2021 Undergraduate: Thursday, May 20

Class of 2021 Graduate: Friday, May 21

Class of 2020 Undergraduate and Graduate: Saturday, May 22

Doctor of Medical Science (DMSc) candidates for both the classes of 2020 and 2021 will have in-person ceremonies. The DMSc Class of 2021 is scheduled for Friday, May 21. The ceremony for the DMSc Class of 2020 will be held Friday or Saturday, “depending on the number of graduates who indicate that they plan to travel to Lynchburg for the ceremony,” Morrison-Shetlar said.

The University is asking all 2021 candidates and 2020 graduates to complete this form by Monday, March 29, to assist in Commencement planning.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us and planning has been difficult,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “I appreciate your patience as we have navigated the changing situation. Commencement is one of life’s most significant milestones and I assure you that the University is doing all in our power to provide you with the best experience possible.”

Planning continues and the Commencement Committee will announce final plans on April 1.

More information will be posted to the Commencement webpage as it becomes available.

Article by Janika Carey / News / commencement, graduation