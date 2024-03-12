University of Lynchburg to offer Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine certificate

University of Lynchburg launches Professional Development Institute with groundbreaking cannabis education certificate



LYNCHBURG, Va. (March 12, 2024) — The University of Lynchburg is the first institution in Virginia to launch a professional certificate in cannabis education. The Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine certificate is offered in partnership with Green Flower, the industry leader in cannabis education.



“Green Flower is honored to begin our partnership with the University of Lynchburg to offer our cannabis education program in medicine and healthcare,” said Daniel Kalef, chief growth officer at Green Flower.



“With Virginia being one of the latest states in the country to legalize adult use of cannabis and licenses coming very soon, this is a unique moment where many people are trying to navigate the industry and find ways to be a part of it, as well as serve others in the industry.



“Lynchburg’s history and commitment to helping students find — and grow in — new careers is the very reason we wanted to create a partnership.”



The Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine certificate is one of several certificates available through the University’s newly launched Professional Development Institute.

“The launch of the Professional Development Institute marks a significant milestone for the University of Lynchburg,” said Vice President of Strategy Dr. Jeremy M. Welsh, who helped develop the institute over the past year.



“We’re excited to provide a platform for lifelong learning, enabling individuals to thrive in their careers and personal lives.”



Registration for a number of PDI programs, including several in human resources and business, is now open: “Seven Keys to Work Positive” and “Small Hinges Swing Big Doors” are two programs designed to help both employees and managers create and sustain a positive work culture.



More certificates in a variety of areas, including health care, hospitality, and design, will be added in the coming months. Among them is a “Certified Wedding and Event Planner” certificate.



Recognizing professionals lead busy lives, PDI will offer a blend of in-person, online, and hybrid learning options. The goal is to meet students where they are, says John A. Zinn III, executive director of the Professional Development Institute.



“Our institute is designed to empower individuals, organizations, and communities to thrive by inspiring a lifelong journey of discovery and achievement,” Zinn said. “By offering continuing and professional education opportunities, the Institute creates a gateway between the University and the larger community.”



Zinn said he’s also envisioning programming for high school students, such as SAT prep courses, and a variety of continuing education courses for professionals at any career stage.



PDI certificates complement the University’s popular LIFE@Lynchburg program, a weekly lecture series for individuals 50 and older, and the Red Chair Group, a leadership training and innovation consulting service for businesses and nonprofits.



For more information, email pdi@lynchburg.edu or visit the PDI website.



Established in 1903, the University of Lynchburg is a comprehensive private university in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. With over 100 undergraduate majors, minors, and certificate programs, 15 master’s programs, and three doctoral degrees, Lynchburg offers a personalized, life-changing educational experience. It is regularly recognized by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review and stands out as one of 44 “Colleges that Change Lives.”



Founded in 2014, Green Flower empowers consumers, regulators and professionals with the knowledge needed to make an impact and be successful in today’s emerging cannabis industry. Green Flower’s platform powers the cannabis programs of more than 50 top colleges and universities across the country.