UPDATE: Lynchburg police identify possible witness in shooting

UPDATE: Lynchburg police say they’ve identified a possible witness in a shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl last week. It happened Tuesday night at the Liberty Gas Station on Campbell Avenue.

The 4-year-old girl was in a van that was shot at by four people. She’s been released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover from her injuries. Store surveillance photos showed another customer was in the store just prior to the shooting and police have are now thanking the public for helping identify that person.

EARLIER:

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) continues to search for additional witnesses in this case. A review of store video from Liberty gas station confirmed another customer was in the store just prior to the shooting. LPD is asking the community for assistance in identifying him as a potential witness.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.