UPDATE: missing Bedford man located safely

UPDATE:

William James Spencer has been located safe and is back with family. The Silver Alert has been cancelled. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their attention and assistance in this investigation.

Earlier: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has dementia and is missing from his home in Bedford. Family members say 70-year-old William James Spencer was last seen around 5pm yesterday. He apparently took his car, a 2017 white Ford Escape with Florida tags. Mr. Spencer is a white male with blue eyes and mostly bald, with some white hair. He is approximately 5’6”, and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with mustard-yellow shorts. If you see him, you’re asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.