UPDATE: Mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom pleads guilty to felony child neglect

UPDATE: The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom pleads guilty to felony child neglect.

The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of felony child neglect, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator in a classroom full of students. Prosecutors agreed to drop the misdemeanor charge of reckless storage of a firearm against Deja Taylor. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors say they won’t seek seek a sentence that’s longer than state sentencing guidelines, which call for six months in jail or prison. The January shooting shocked the nation and roiled this shipbuilding city near the Chesapeake Bay. The case against Taylor is one of three legal efforts seeking accountability, including the teacher’s $40 million lawsuit that accuses the school system of gross negligence.