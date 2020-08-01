UPDATE: Police arrest robbery suspects

UPDATE: Lynchburg Police arrested the suspect in connection with the robbery at Miles Market, 1112 Rivermont Ave.

On November 25, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., with assistance from members of our community, LPD located the suspect vehicle in the 800-block of Pierce Street.

Further investigation led officers to a nearby residence where the female suspect, identified as Ayanna Janee Paige, 28, of Lynchburg was located and arrested without incident. Paige has been charged with Robbery and is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Wilbert Lee Ward, 66, of Lynchburg was also arrested related to this incident. Ward was charged with Obstruction of Justice and transported to Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he was released on bond.

EARLIER: The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a reported robbery at Miles Market, this morning.

On November 25, 2022, at 08:45 a.m., officers responded to 1112 Rivermont Ave., Miles Market for a reported robbery that just occurred. The caller reported the store was robbed by one adult female who stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register. The suspect was described as wearing black clothing and having short dreads.

The suspect fled in a two tone, maroon over grey minivan with drywall strapped to the roof, in the direction of 5th Street.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensic Units responded to the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.