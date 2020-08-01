UPDATE: Authorities discuss standoff at Lynchburg Adult Detention Center

Inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center caused extensive damage and destroyed equipment in a housing area of the jail on Clay Street overnight. Authorities say many of the jail’s 66 maximum security inmates barricaded themselves inside around 6 o’clock last night. Corrections officers were able to get out safely and the situation was resolved around 8;30 this morning. Jail administrator Josh Salmon:

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says he’s grateful for a peaceful resolution and for the help of all the departments who assisted. The jail is closed to the public while authorities investigate.

EARLIER: A barricade situation at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center that began last night was resolved this morning without incident. City officials plan to share more information later this morning.

Lynchburg police spokeswoman Carrie Dungan:

EARLIER: A standoff continues at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center today. It began last night at 6pm. Lynchburg police say a group of inmates at the center on Clay Street took over a housing area of the jail and barricaded themselves inside. Police say nobody was injured, there are no hostages and the prisoners haven’t made any demands.Tactical officers and negotiators with the Lynchburg Police Department as well as numerous other departments are there.