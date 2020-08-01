UPDATE: State police identify man who crashed into James River

State police have released the name of the man who was killed when his car crashed into the James River Sunday evening. The wreck happened just before 7pm on River Road in Amherst County. Police say a car driven by 30-year-old Thorn J. Whittaker of Madison Heights ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and went into the James River. The vehicle was pulled from the water at approximately 8:52 p.m. Police say Whittaker died at the scene.

