UPDATE: State Police release name of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

At the request of Lynchburg Police, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the City of Lynchburg.

At approximately 8 p.m. on June 27, 2024, Lynchburg Police responded to a motel in the 3700 block of Candlers Mountain Rd. to serve an arrest warrant on Francisco J. Hernandez Jr., 32, of Newport News, Va. When they made contact with Hernandez at his hotel room, he retreated and barricaded himself inside the room with a female hostage.

Lynchburg Police spent the next three hours attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Hernandez and the release of his hostage. At approximately 11 p.m., Hernandez confronted the Lynchburg Police Officers while holding the female hostage at knifepoint.When Hernandez refused to comply with the officers’ commands to disarm and release the hostage, a Lynchburg Officer fired at Hernandez.

Hernandez died at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy and examination.

His adult female hostage was not injured during the shooting.

No Lynchburg Police Officers were injured during the course of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Once the investigation is complete, state police will turn the investigative findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.