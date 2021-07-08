UPDATE: Three arrested in Lynchburg bank robbery

UPDATE: Lynchburg Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the robbery at the Wards Road Bank of America on Friday. 39-year-old Lazaros Cardenas, 39, of Richmond, Suzanne Inman Marshall, 56, of Madison Heights, and Sheri Elizabeth Bayes, 54, of Lynchburg

Cardenas was also charged with attempted robbery for attempting to rob the Wells Fargo at 3408 Candlers Mountain Road on August 7, 2021.

Lynchburg police are thanking the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, and the Liberty University Police Department as well as the community for their assistance in this case.

EARLIER:

Robbery at Wards Road Bank of America

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery that occurred at the Wards Road Bank of America this afternoon.

On August 6, 2021, at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to 2201 Wards Road for a report of a robbery. A man obtained an undisclosed amount of money from an employee before fleeing on foot. The suspect is a black man in his late 50s-early 60s, is 6’3″, and is wearing a mask, green shirt with a pocket on the left side, blue scrub-style pants, black necklace, pink band on his left wrist, orange on the soles of white/grey shoes, and a dark-colored Army baseball hat.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.