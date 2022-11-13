UVa Gunman Started Shooting as Bus Returned to Campus; Coach remembers victims as “all good kids”

Students had been attending a play in Washington

As a bus full of University of Virginia students returned to the Charlottesville campus after a class field trip Sunday, one of the students on the charter bus allegedly started shooting. Three UVa football players were killed and two others were injured in the shooting, and the campus was locked down for 12 hours before the suspected gunman was captured in Henrico County, more than an hour away, WRIC reports. The father of one of the injured students tells the Washington Post his son knew the alleged shooter because they were both on the school’s football team, though the suspect hadn’t been on the team for at least a year. The suspect “waited until they all got back to Charlottesville, and he just shot up the bus,” the father says.

HARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting are being remembered by head football coach Tony Elliott as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers. One was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Another had changed positions on the team. And yet another had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin.