UVA promises external review of its interaction with suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia will pursue an external review of whether its leadership did all it could to prevent the on-campus shooting that killed three football players and injured two students earlier this week. President Jim Ryan made the announcement Wednesday night in a video message posted to social media. The university did not immediately release more details Thursday. Virginia State Police say they are taking over the ongoing criminal investigation and promising an update Thursday. A UVA student and former football player is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the violence that broke out Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip.