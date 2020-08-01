Valor Farm Veterans Day Ceremony features keynote speaker Dr. Tim Lee and concert by Danny Griego

3rd ANNUAL VETERANS DAY COMMEMORATION CEREMONY FEATURING DR. TIM LEE & CONCERT BY TOP 10 NASHVILLE BILLBOARD VOCALIST DANNY GRIEGO

ALTAVISTA, Virginia — 4 PM, November 11, 2022 – The National Center for Healthy Veterans (NCHV) will host their 3rd annual Veterans Day celebration with keynote speaker Dr. Tim Lee, a Marine Vietnam Veteran, and American Hero. This year’s event will include a concert by Top 10 Billboard recording artist, Danny Griego, food trucks, and Valor Farm meals available for purchase. The patriotic event will celebrate the value of Veterans past, present, and future. The ceremony will take place at the NCHV, Valor Farm, at 980 Wards Road, Altavista, VA 24517. A Patriotic Country Music Concert, complimented by local food, follows.

“NCHV and our Veteran Community are very excited with this year’s speakers and Concert Venue,” said MG (Ret) Bob Dees, CEO of NCHV. Veterans day is a truly special moment in America. Hosting a great event like this is just another way of saying thank you to our Veterans and to the Community. Our mission at Valor Farm is to “Return Healthy Veterans to America. These great Americans are America’s National Treasure,” Dees said.

NCHV currently engages with Veterans in a variety of ways ranging from daily contact in a vocational setting, case management with frequent walk-ons and referrals, virtual interaction, weekly community activities and volunteer mobilization, and the one-year residential program – a holistic and distinctive integration of proven best practices. All of this is aimed at helping NCHV Patriots achieve their full, God-given potential and contribute to American society in every possible way. President Bob Dees, Major General, US Army, Retired, states,

We are thrilled to see the results we have experienced already. We have saved marriages, lives, families, offered coaching and counselling to many and prevented suicide attempts even as construction continues daily,” said Brigadier General (Ret) Jeff Horne, COO and VP of NCHV, who oversees daily operations at Valor Farm. “We can feel the love of the entire Nation for our Veterans here at Valor Farm. We are very thankful.”

For more information about the National Center for Healthy Veterans please visit www.healthyveterans.org and for information on the Veterans Day event please visit the NCHV Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HealthyVetsNCHV/. Please RSVP at our Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nchv-veterans-day-commemoration-tickets-430285665007?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.