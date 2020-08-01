Vandals target Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating property damage and vandalism that occurred overnight at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center.

On June 25, 2022, at 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 3701 Old Forest Road in reference to a property damage call for service. Upon arrival, officers found that the building had been spray painted with graffiti, and multiple windows had been broken out. Security camera footage shows four masked individuals committing the acts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 941-9937 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.